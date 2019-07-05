One person has died tonight after a single-vehicle crash in Waiuku near Pukekohe.

The crash occurred at 6.45pm today on Waiuku Rd, Waiuku - about 60km south of Auckland city.



Police initially reported at 7:20pm one person had sustained critical injuries in the crash.

At 8.10pm police confirmed the person had died.



Diversions are currently in place at three locations – the intersections of Waiuku and Masters Rds, Waiuku and Barriball Rds, and Waiuku and Hall Rds.



Emergency personnel are at those locations directing traffic.