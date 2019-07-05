The man at the centre of a police search through Tauranga's CBD and rural areas has been found dead.

Yesterday, police urged people to check their properties for missing 85-year-old Brian Davies.

This afternoon, police confirmed they have found Davies' body.

Davies was reported missing from Matua yesterday. He was last seen on Wednesday around 11.45am in Matua.

Police believed he may have been in the Whakamarama Rd area and ask residents to check their properties and sheds.

Police said in a statement today there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which will be referred to the coroner.