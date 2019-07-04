A man lay dead for five days in his Auckland Council flat before anyone knocked on his door.

Neighbours in the council's Leabank Court pensioner flats in Manurewa said they tried to get help several times over the past year for tenant Bryan Keith McGinty, who was believed to have been in his 70s, but no help was provided.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has asked for a full report on the case from the board of Haumaru Housing, a company 49 per cent-owned by the council, which took over management of Auckland pensioner housing in 2016.

"Should it be required,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.