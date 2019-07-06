Pregnant Waitakere women will be forced to have their babies at hospital or at home because of delays in building a separate birthing unit.

North and West Auckland's Waitematā District Health Board has committed to building a primary birthing unit, which would cater to women who have straightforward deliveries. There are a number of other birthing units in Auckland. But its plans now appear to have shifted leading to one Waitakere mother deciding to have a home birth as she is worried about not being able to get to one of the other units on time and being forced to

