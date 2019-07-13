He had just 39 flying hours under his belt, but New Zealander Oscar Garden was determined to fly his tiny Gipsy Moth from London to Australia in 1930.

At the time, it was considered the most formidable journey. A few months earlier Australians Eric Hook and Jack Matthews had made a forced landing in the deep jungle 150 miles from Rangoon in Mynamar. Both survived the crash, but Hook became sick and died while they were struggling through the jungle in monsoonal rains.

Scotland-born Garden, aged 27, purchased his plane, which he named Kia Ora, in the aviation department at