A proposal to ban parking on berms across Auckland has been met with concern from residents already feeling the parking pinch in increasingly narrow and populated streets.

Auckland Transport (AT) is campaigning for a law change allowing it to fine people for parking on grass roadside berms that don't have "no parking" signs.

AT's Traffic Bylaw prohibits parking on grass berms. But the Land Transport Act rules mean "no parking" signs must be installed every 100m to enforce the ban.

Auckland Council is seeking backing from the country's 78 councils at this weekend's Local Government New Zealand conference to lobby the Ministry of Transport for a law change.

It said parking on berms could damage underground utilities, create safety issues for footpath users and rip up the grass which was there to soak up and filter stormwater.

Devonport resident Paul Cornish said his street Cambria Rd was so narrow cars had to park two wheels on the berm otherwise vehicles could not get through. Photo / File

The Automobile Association motorists' watchdog hit back at the proposal, saying the city should sort out parking shortages rather than punishing car owners - a view backed up by many residents.

A Herald poll this morning found just 22 per cent of respondents said people should not be able to park on berms. Most people (41 per cent) said people should be able to park on them as they had to maintain them, while 37 per cent said parking should be an option on narrow streets.

Devonport resident Paul Cornish said Cambria Rd where he lived was "very narrow", with parking only possible on one side of the road.

Even then most cars needed to place at least two wheels on the berm.

"With cars getting even wider it is becoming a real issue. If we are not able to park on the berm I imagine emergency services would have a real issue getting down the street too."

Cars parked on a berm on Arundel St, Mt Roskill. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency region manager Ron Devlin said they needed at least 3.5 metres for access.

"Where roads are narrow, items such as skip bins or cars need to be parked in a manner that retains that access width."

He wouldn't comment on the berm issue though, saying it was a decision for councils.

Gulf Harbour resident Gary Carter said on Alec Craig Way where he lived most cars on the street needed to park with two wheels on the berm to allow vehicles to pass.

The problem was poor planning, Carter said.

"Auckland Council are encouraging higher density housing and apartments but providing less room for off-street parking.

"The council is also allowing very narrow roads in these developments. Add in trucks and service vehicles, or having a few guests over for a party, and we have the current shambles.

"The berm situation seems complex, with a need for multiple solutions across the city."

Another resident said it was unfair to ban parking on berms when residents needed to mow them.

"We do the lawn every weekend. Parking on it not a problem for me. There are thousands of better things to do for Auckland."

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Tamihere says the berm parking ban proposal is part of a "war against cars". Photo / File

Mayoral candidate John Tamihere called the proposed ban "a further extension of AT's war on cars - with [Mayor Phil] Goff dancing to their tune once again".

Tamihere said he supported the AA's suggestion of putting in signs where there were issues, rather than a blanket ban.

Mayor Phil Goff said Tamihere's statement was "misleading".

The council wanted to be able to enforce its own bylaw but without needing to install "costly and unsightly warning signs" every 100m.

Goff said the council's public transport investments would reduce the need for cars and ease parking pressures.

Berm parking hotspots included many inner city suburbs, such as Mt Roskill, Mt Eden and Mt Albert.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the council wanted to be able to prevent berm parking without needing to install thousands of signs. Photo / File

AT said between August 2016 and August 2018, it had received 840 safety complaints from the public about berm parking.

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said installing no parking signs across the city was both costly - about $50,000 per street - and time consuming.

Just 36 streets have signs - representing just 0.004 per cent of the city's 9000 streets. AT could issue $40 fines for berm parking in those places.

AT would erect signs only after prioritising grass berm complaints.

The criteria included risk of damage to "critical" utility services such as underground power, water and fibre cables.

Street visibility in high-risk areas near schools or parks was also a consideration.

Ministry of Transport regulatory policy manager Bev Driscoll said during a submissions process on the idea of prohibiting parking on grass berms last year it received a range of responses, both in favour of a nationwide approach and others preferring the current local situation.

The Ministry would be considering the issue and consulting again on it this year to come up with a workable solution.

LIST OF AUCKLAND STREETS YOU CAN BE FINED PARKING ON BERMS:

Litten Rd/Paparoa Rd, Cockle Bay

Beaumont St, Auckland Central

Hamer St/Brigham St, Auckland Central

Corner of Sale St and Cook St, Auckland Central

Union St, Sam Wrigley St, Auckland Central

East St & Young Cres, Drury

257 Main Highway, Ellerslie

2 Hudson St, Ellerslie

15 Margot St, Epsom

279 Botany Rd, Golflands

Auckland Domain, Grafton

33 Scanlan St, Grey Lynn

Ara-Tai Rd, Half Moon Bay

5 Paramount Drive, Henderson

261 Lincoln Rd, Henderson

1 Ethel St, Mcdonald St, Altham Ave, Kingsland

Barrowcliffe Pl, Manukau

32 Altham Ave, Mount Eden

397 Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, Mount Wellington

103 Panama Rd, Mount Wellington

96 Ireland Rd, Mt Wellington

3 Rankin Ave, New Lynn

9 Sarawia St, Newmarket

71 Maurice Rd, Penrose

237 Sunset Rd, Sunnynook

247 and 249 Sunset Rd, Sunnynook

1 The Terrace, Takapuna

15 Brett Ave, Takapuna

The Landing, Takapuna

2 Waipani Rd/Gwendoline Ave, Te Atatu Peninsula

3 Katote Close, south near Botanic Gardens, The Gardens

Clive Rd (outside Scout Hall), Mt Eden

Te Atatu Rd (outside Harbourview Reserve), Te Atatu Peninsula

Albany town centre parking zone, Albany

Kupe St, Orakei

Oxford Tce, Devonport