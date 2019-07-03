A New Zealand man has been charged with murder after a fatal car park stabbing in Melbourne.

Alex Manuel, 27, had been the subject of a police manhunt since the incident last month, when Ricky Thompson was fatally stabbed in a pub car park.

Police allege Manuel and Thompson got into an argument in the Chelsea Heights Hotel car park about 3.30am on June 18. Thompson was fatally stabbed in the dispute, The Age reported.

Manuel has now been arrested in Gippsland and charged with murdering 44-year-old Thompson. The victim suffered a critical head wound and died the next day in hospital.

Manuel is due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.