COMMENT

We live in a time of increased conflict of belief, thought and opinion. Largely the increase has been brought about by the growth in technology and communication but also through change - some say demise - of standards, principles and ethics.

That is not necessarily a bad thing but depends on the approach taken to resolve the issues. Civility has been seriously damaged. We have become a culture of more aggressive opinion combined with the ability to express it. Drugs, sex, marriage, religious practices, abortion and euthanasia. Respect, law and order and courtesy. It's a long list.

I'm intrigued

