One person has been critically injured in an early morning crash north of Auckland.

Emergency services attended the crash about 3.30am on Woodcocks Rd in Kaipara Flats, north of Auckland.

St John said three patients were transported to Auckland Hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Police are urging motorists to drive with care due to heavy rain warnings in the area.