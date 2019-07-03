Two Dunedin girls who allegedly stole an iPhone got more than they bargained for when the owner traced the phone back to their front door yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the iPhone had been taken from a vehicle in Dunedin earlier yesterday.

The owner used the "find my iPhone'' app on another device to track the iPhone to a Liberton address in Dunedin.

When police arrived, two girls aged 16 and 15 were spoken to and the iPhone recovered, he said.

The girls have been referred to Youth Aid.

The "find my iPhone" app allows users to locate a missing missing device on a map and remotely lock it, have it play a sound or erase all the data on it.