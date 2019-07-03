Wellington's train lines are expected to be open in time the late-afternoon commuter peak.

The capital's roads were thrown into chaos this morning thanks to a freight train that derailed near the central city the evening before, damaging crucial sections of track.

The derailment mean most of the region's train lines weren't running this morning as commuters tried to make their ways to work.

About 20,000 train commuters scrambled to find a way in, with not enough replacement buses to carry everyone.

Eight sets of points - which allow trains to switch tracks - and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard.

The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm.

KiwiRail crews from across the lower North Island worked through the night to remove the train and derailed wagons and have today been focused on repairing the rail lines.

The crews will continue to work on the junction at night over the course of the week, to fully restore the network to its normal operation. This will be done when commuter trains are not operating.

KiwiRail is investigating the cause of the derailment and how to prevent similar incidents in the future.

'Hunger Games' for bus users: councillor

Greater Wellington regional councillor Daran Ponter told Newstalk ZB this morning those who live in Hutt Valley and the Kāpiti Coast should consider staying home.

"A freight train has taken out the signalling in the choke point in the Wellington rail yard."

It's the place where all the trains are coming into the city, he said.

"I'm afraid for those people who are relying on buses it is going to be a little bit like the Hunger Games out there."

Ageing infrastructure to blame

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Chris Laidlaw said today's chaos was "a failure of our KiwiRail system".

"It's a product of, I suspect, ageing infrastructure.

"We depend crucially on that Government-owned infrastructure to make the system work."

Laidlaw said there had been "quite a lot of money" dedicated to upgrading the network in the rest of the region, but more needed to be done in the central city.

"This has happened before and it will happen probably again until the KiwiRail asset is upgraded."

Laidlaw also asked people to understand why there were not enough replacement buses.

"Look, there is no large pool of buses held in reserve sitting and waiting at the depots. The bus companies don't do that and you can understand why."

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce said the train problem was a wake-up call to the Government and councils.

"We are stuck with narrow corridors thanks to being squeezed between the hills and the sea, so our infrastructure must be resilient to all eventualities," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We have a limited number of roads and rail lines, and when something happens to them then this sort of chaos is the result.

"The real problem is that the Government has deferred solutions till well into the future.

"Let's Get Wellington Moving and the Petone to Grenada link are prime examples of this.

"Businesses and the public made it very clear what they needed and expected from the Let's Get Wellington Moving project, but they're not getting the big parts of it for many, many years.

"We need the two tunnels and the grade separation at the Basin as soon as possible, not in 20 or 30 years.

"The Petone to Grenada link would have made a big difference today but that's been put on hold till the end of next decade, so that part of the transport network remains vulnerable, as we also saw earlier this year with a slip on Highway 2.

"The rail corridor is clearly also inadequate and needs more serious investment to make it more resilient."

The New Zealand Transport Agency is encouraging commuters to leave work before 3pm or after 6pm to help with congestion today.

Updates on the trains can be found on the Metlink website.