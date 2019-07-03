A Kiwi Mongrel Mob member, who feared his distinctive Notorious face tattoo would deter job prospects, has been given a role as a personal trainer.

After being in prison twice, Puk Kireka, 31, had chosen to change his life around by studying sport and recreation and getting a job.

According to Stuff, Hawkes Bay business owner Robbie Gale, was inspired by his story that went viral on social media worldwide and reached out to Kireka to help him out by giving him a job as a personal trainer.

Puk Kireka at a premier club rugby game at Whitmore Park in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pair have begun training this week and will attend five gym sessions a week.

Kireka previously told the Herald he thought he would have problems finding a job because of his face tattoo.

"I know it will be hard to get a job with my tatts," Kireka said pointing to the mob colours which decorate his face.

"I will always be a mobster but it's important to show we can have better lifestyles. I want to bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle.

"A lot of them are still drinking and smoking. While they aren't getting into much trouble they are still ruining their lives with their lifestyle."

However, the mobster told Stuff he felt blessed that Gale gave him an opportunity he needed, as his new boss wants him to stay on the straight and narrow and not fall back into bad habits.

Kireka's new employer has also agreed to pay for his first year of study at Eastern Institute of Technology, where he will begin a course in sport and exercise science this month, according to Stuff.

"I have invested in Puk to teach him skills that will not only change his life but that of his future generations," Gale explained to the publisher.

"I think if we all commit to helping just one person in their life, we could solve a lot of the problems that exist in our society."

This donation comes after the mobster's partner, Waiora Tareha, made a Givealittle page, asking Kiwis to financially help him so he can afford his degree.

Tamatea premier club rugby player and mobster Puk Kireka. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Help Puk on his path to his dream job by supporting him with his education, course and study fees so that he is able to obtain his Cert, Diploma and Bachelors degree in Sport and Exercise Science to become a Personal Trainer," she Tareha on the page.

She said all the funds will go towards Kireka's study and course-related costs.

Kireka, a mobster since 2008, had two prison lags - three years on violence-related charges and two years for standovers.

The father of three previously told the Herald that he now plays rugby as a winger for Tamatea, which is a positive follow-up to a 13-month fitness programme which saw him shed 31kg under the guidance of Tamatea head coach Levi Armstrong at Patu Gym.

"I first went to court when I was 16 and I haven't been back since 2016. Meeting Levi [Armstrong] in 2017 helped turn my life around," Kireka told Hawkes Bay Today.

"I've proved to be an inspiration for other mobsters throughout the country. Since they have read about my lifestyle change on Facebook many have been in touch asking about my fitness programmes so they can follow them."

Last month, rapper 50 Cent called out the Kiwi Mongrel Mob member's facial tattoo on Instagram.

50 Cent brutally sledges Kiwi Mongrel Mob member Puk Kireka giant face tattoo on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

UK newspaper the Sun published an article based on Kireka's interview with the Herald headlining "MOB JUSTICE Gangster with 'Notorious' tattooed across his face moans he can't find a job".

Then 50 Cent fired his shot, publicly commenting on Kireka's facial tattoo by posting a screenshot of the Sun's article to his Instagram.

"What the f*** is really going on man. I wonder why he can't get a job," the rapper wrote.