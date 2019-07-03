COMMENT

If you use any form of social media, it's likely your feed has recently been flooded with blue circles.

The social media movement #IAmTheSudanRevolution encourages people to change their profile pictures to blue in solidarity for the estimated 800, or more, people killed in the Sudanese conflict.

The blue was the final Instagram post of Mohammed Hashir Mattar, 26, who was allegedly shot and killed by Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) alongside other protesters in Khartoum on June 3.

Sudan is currently in a state of crisis. President Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the RSF on April 11.

