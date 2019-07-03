COMMENT

If you use any form of social media, it's likely your feed has recently been flooded with blue circles.

The social media movement #IAmTheSudanRevolution encourages people to change their profile pictures to blue in solidarity for the estimated 800, or more, people killed in the Sudanese conflict.

The blue was the final Instagram post of Mohammed Hashir Mattar, 26, who was allegedly shot and killed by Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) alongside other protesters in Khartoum on June 3.

Sudan is currently in a state of crisis. President Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the RSF on April 11. The RSF will remain in power for the next three years in a presidential transitional period. Since coming to power, the RSF has responded to protests by shutting down the internet and telecommunications, inciting violence and terror.

Like #IAmTheSudanRevolution, social media movements such as #BlueForSudan have brought awareness to the conflict all over the world – especially through celebrities like Rihanna and Cardi B sharing the content.

From grainy videos of military tanks rolling through streets, to death-toll statistics being shared across hundreds of accounts, social media has given a voice to the Sudanese people.

I recognise changing an icon to blue won't free my country, but it will give them a voice – one they don't have due to the internet black-out in Sudan.

Daad Khidir is a 23-year-old Sudanese makeup artist and online influencer based in Brooklyn, New York City. With an impressive 25.1k followers on her Instagram @bintalnile, she is one of the many influencers who have shifted their online presence to blog not only about beauty and makeup, but activism and social justice.

Daad explained to me why social media is such an important platform, and how it plays an integral role in the Sudan crisis.

What's your story with social media? Did you set out to become an activist?

"I'm initially a beauty influencer, but I'm also a very passionate person. When I see the chaos back home I had no choice but to speak up, making me a social activist or whatever people say."

How do you manage to balance your beauty blogging content with activism?

"At first it was difficult because the situation was so difficult to just work past. I couldn't see myself talking about the latest beauty products when people were being killed execution-style right in my home."

What does the #IAmTheSudanRevolution campaign mean to you?

"With people dying every day in so many parts of the world, the fact that what's happening in Sudan has gone viral is unbelievable. At first I questioned it – Why? Why Sudan? Why now? The Sudanese diaspora has been ambushing their followers for months to speak up, and to finally see it come alive is emotional and uplifting. I recognise changing an icon to blue won't free my country, but it will give them a voice – one they don't have due to the internet black-out in Sudan. The campaign is life-changing for me and my people back home."

How much of a role do you think social media plays in finding a solution for the Sudan crisis?

"Like I mentioned, I don't think the campaign will change things in Sudan directly, but social awareness influences public opinion and public opinion forces the hands of people in power."

Do you think all influencers have the responsibility to speak up about injustices?

"I definitely think influencers have a responsibility to speak up. Without their platform, we can't reach a wide audience, and whether they know it or not, they have a lot of power."

What are some ways that other people can get involved in helping Sudan?

By spreading awareness. Share on your Instagram and social media platforms everything you know about Sudan. Even if it's a small audience, whatever influence you have is important. Another way is by showing up to the protests. Not just sharing. Being present is very important right now, and it's highly appreciated.

What do you want people to take away from your posts?

"I hope people can learn from my posts. I hope hey can make an effort to show up for the Sudanese people because Sudanese people show up for everyone else. We are good people and don't deserve this. If you're reading this right now, donate, share and show up."

• Zoe Mills is a high school student from Auckland. She hopes to study journalism at university