A pedestrian has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition following a collision with a bus tonight.

In a statement, police reported the incident took place around 10.05pm in Auckland Central and the road was closed following the incident.

Two vehicles from St John were sent to the intersection of Victoria St West and Queen St and treated one patient before transporting them to hospital.

"The road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria St West and Albert St, and Queen St and Durham St," police said at 10.20pm.

"The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

The serious crash unit has also been advised.