It is motorway mayhem in Auckland this afternoon.

A number of breakdowns and crashes throughout the city are forcing delays on other commuters as motorists hit the road at the end of the day.

Traffic is heavy approaching the Auckland Harbour Bridge for those heading southbound on the Northern Motorway,m and heavy in patches heading north between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway.

Meanwhile a breakdown in the shoulder after the onramp at Mt Wellington is causing heavy traffic to build on the Southern Motorway heading south. Those heading northbound on the Southern can expect traffic to be heavy between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Bond St and St Lukes Rd, again from the Causeway to Lincoln Rd heading south. Northbound traffic, meanwhile, can expect a queue for the Northern link.

Another breakdown, on southbound lanes of the Southwestern Motorway, is causing delays near the Walmsley Rd offramp, with another breakdown in the shoulder after Portage Rd. Traffic is heavy approaching Neilson St heading northbound.

Both directions of the Upper Harbour Highway are free-flowing.

Elsewhere, congestion has eased in Wellsford following a crash on State Highway 1 around 3.40pm.

More to come.

