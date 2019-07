There are reports of a crash between a truck and a van on State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman said the initial reports were that there had been a two-car crash on the Desert Rd on State Highway 1.

Police were called to the incident at 2.48pm.

The crash happened between Rangipo Intake Rd and Tree Trunk Gorge Rd.

Police are on their way to the scene.

More to come.