A man has been charged with careless driving causing death over a fatal crash which sent shock waves through a small Central Hawke's Bay community in April this year.

Jane Frances Hunter lost her life after the two-car collision on the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa on Easter Monday, April 22.

She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital but died two days later.

A 57-year-old man faces two charges, one of careless driving causing death, the other careless driving causing injury, and is due to appear in Hastings District Court in mid-July.

Advertisement

Hunter was a well known member of the Central Hawke's Bay community and ran a farm in Porangahau with her husband and former district councillor, James Hunter.

She was described by her family in a notice in Hawke's Bay Today as "always incredibly positive, energetic and kind".

She was a former lawyer and was also a member of the Porangahau Golf Club.

Former Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Peter Butler said at the time it was a devastating loss for the Porangahau and Blackhead community, as well as for the wider Central Hawke's Bay.

It is understood that Hunter was the front-seat passenger when the car she was in collided with a van which was travelling west on Pourerere Rd.

Five other people were also injured in the crash, and were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital but were later discharged.

Hunter's funeral was held at St Luke's Anglican Church in Havelock North a week after the crash.