COMMENT:

When I was a young kid, but just old enough, I'd fly from Auckland to Christchurch to see my extended family who had lived in Leeston for as long as Leeston has been Leeston.

The small town outside Christchurch was my great outdoors. I learned to move sheep, carry hay bales, fear electric fences and feel a sorry for the working dogs.

I once saw my uncle crack one with his macrocarpa-root crook hard enough to make it yelp in terrible pain and crack his stick. He said words I'd never heard before and took the crook home, set

