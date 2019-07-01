A Christchurch man accused of a strip club assault has been remanded in custody.

Apirana Ngata, 25, appeared at Christchurch District Court today on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It relates to an incident early Sunday morning where a 27-year-old man was allegedly violently assaulted at Calendar Girls club.

Ngata was supported in the public gallery by a group of five men - all with King Cobra tattoos - who nodded to him in greeting.

His defence sought bail as Ngata voluntarily handed himself in but bail was declined.

Ngata was remanded in custody to reappear on July 12 to enter a plea.