Motorcyclists who take road safety courses are set to receive a discount on their bike rego under a new Government trial aimed at reducing injury payouts.

From Monday, experienced bikers will be able to apply for $100 cash back on their annual vehicle registration and another $100 in a year's time if they complete two advanced on-road Ride Forever courses, acting Associate Minister for ACC Peeni Henare has announced.

Over the past five years, 36,265 motorcyclists have made bike-related ACC claims, at a cost of about $452 million, and 236 have died.

Henare said those who completed the on-road coaching courses, which cost riders about $50 each, were 27 per cent less likely to make a claim.

"Accidents happen to the best of us, yet they are often preventable," he said.

Bikers must have held their full licence for more than five years to qualify and can only get the cash-back once, regardless of how many vehicles they register.

Those who have already completed two of the "silver" or "gold" level courses will also still have to do at least one more from Monday to get paid.

ACC's injury prevention lead for motorcycles, David Kielty, said the plan was particularly aimed at attracting riders over the age of 40.

"They're high in our injury stats. They're not high in our engagement with the coaching programme," he said.

"There's always something new to learn."

Over the past five years, about 20,000 of the Ride Forever course have been completed and the trial aims to lift the number to about 10,000 a year.

The pilot will run for two years, and the Government will continue paying the second round until 2022.

A decision will be made in June 2021 about whether it will be extended.

Henare said the programme came as result of public consultation last year.