An Auckland retirement village accused of enforcing a "lockdown" following an outbreak of gastro has refuted claims saying it would "never lock anyone in".

Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Orewa has been dealing with an outbreak of the illness since June 16, with more than 20 cases of the tummy bug since.

A resident told Stuff she had not been allowed to leave her room and felt like she was "living in a jail". She also claimed visitors were being turned away.

While the daughter of another resident was told that the village was in "lockdown" and she couldn't visit, Stuff reported.

Advertisement

However, Ryman Healthcare corporate affairs manager David King said the village was not in lockdown.

"We have written to families and residents letting them know, and said they are welcome to visit, but have to take precautions," he said.

"What is correct is we've suspended all communal activities, where large numbers of people would normally get together, while they have the bug because that is how bugs spread."

This includes exercise classes, movies, bingo and meal times.

"Residents have had their meals in their rooms, but we would never lock anyone in," he said.

King said the Auckland District Health Board had approved all precautions put in place at the village.

"All of this is done to protect everyone from the bug spreading. We are doing our best to get everyone well and get through it.

"We are hoping we are through the worst of it but you need 48 hours of all clear before precautions can be lifted."

King said they'd had really good co-operation from residents and families.

The ADHB has been approached for comment.