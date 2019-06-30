Fire and Emergency are responding to a fire at a Taupo Quay building opposite the Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre.

Police have blocked off Taupo Quay at Saint Hill St and Wilson St.

Fire and Emergency were alerted around 7.20am.

Three fire appliances are in attendance.

Fire staff have been called to a Taupo Quay address. Photo / Abe Leach

The building is the site of the proposed Bridgewater Quay project.

Developer John Hay recently lodged resource consent with council to refurbish the building into 20 apartments.

Fire and Emergency staff at the Taupo Quay building. Photo / Abe Leach

Whanganui area commander Gary Ward said the fire was now contained and crews were checking for hot spots.

The fire was contained to the first floor in a workshop area of the building.

More to come...