A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of Michael Huata.

Huata, 29, presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound on June 18.

He died in hospital and police identified a "scene of interest" at a property off Mohaka Township Rd.



The accused was arrested in Napier on June 27.



He appeared at Napier District Court the following day and is expected to reappear at the Gisborne High Court on July 18.