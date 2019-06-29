A man has been critically injured in a crash involving a pedestrian tonight, police say.

Emergency services were alerted at 8.59pm that there had been a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Lavenham Rd in Waituhi, 20 kilometres west of Gisborne, a police spokeswoman said.

She didn't know whether the injured man was the pedestrian or was from the vehicle, but St John Ambulance tweeted that a man with critical injuries had been taken to Gisborne Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.