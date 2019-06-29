Broadcaster Mike Puru is back home, and hopes soon to be back on his bike - even though his worried mum wants him to get rid of it - after a mystery tumble landed him in hospital with a broken rib and concussion.

Puru, who co-hosts NZME's radio show The Hits with Stacey Morrison, was discharged from Auckland City Hospital about 5pm today, almost two days after he was found unconscious next to his bike by passersby.

The media personality doesn't remember anything after leaving work on Thursday evening, including where the crash occurred, but was grateful to those who helped, and that he was wearing a helmet.

Mike Puru says his bike helmet saved his life. Photo / Supplied

He can't fly for five weeks because of air around his lung, and was still feeling battered about, but was expected to make a full recovery, thanks to that white lid he had on his head. He urged other cyclists to always wear a helmet.

"Long-term I'll be fine. I've got to keep an eye on my head. If I hadn't been wearing my helmet it would've been different.

"It definitely saved my life."

The back tyre of his bike was a bit wonky, and the handlebars had lost some rubber, but his bike was otherwise fine and he had no fears about getting back on it.

His mum, who earlier posted on Facebook that she was considering flying to Auckland from her home in Timaru after hearing of her son's injuries, wasn't so keen though.

Mike Puru, who was badly hurt in a bike crash this week. File photo / Norrie Montgomery

Diana Puru, whose Facebook post that she was "so worried" prompted Puru to respond in the comments section: "Mum," he wrote, "I'm all good - no drama", hadn't ended up needing to come to Auckland, Puru said.

But her words of caution had travelled up the country.

"She wants me to get rid of the bike," Puru said tonight.

"But I don't think she realises how important a bike is in Auckland."