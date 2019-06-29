A man has been rescued tonight after he became caught in a fishing net, his cries for help and flashing light alerting a passerby on a North Auckland beach.

The alarm was raised at 6.28pm and police were told the emergency was unfolding in the water off the peninsula between Algies Bay and Goldsworthy Bay, 11 kilometres south-east of Warkworth, police said.

"Someone has been yelling 'help' and a light has been seen flashing."

The Coastguard, police, including the Eagle helicopter, and St John Ambulance responded, with the Coastguard reaching the man just before 7pm.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the job was "ongoing" and it was too soon to give an update on the man's condition, but the police spokesman said he was understood to be possibly suffering from hypothermia.

"He's ashore and receiving medical attention."

The man was found behind a catamaran but it wasn't immediately known how long he had been in the water, or how he came to be tangled in the net, the spokesman said.