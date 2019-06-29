Punters hoping for a big Lotto win have had trouble getting tickets.

A lotto ticket seller in Auckland's Te Atatu Peninsula said the system failed at his shop this afternoon.

"It's working now. It wasn't working before. I think they were down everywhere," said the proprietor of Peninsula Foodmarket.

The system was out for about half an hour and other retailers had told him they had experienced the same trouble.

Advertisement

It is not clear how widespread the problems have been.

A Lotto spokeswoman said some Lotto stores were unable to sell or check tickets for a short period this afternoon due to a connection issue.

"We've worked closely with retailers to resolve the issue and all stores are now back up and running. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."