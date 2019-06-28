The pilot of a missing plane in Canterbury has been found safe and well.

He had not crashed, but rather failed to communicate his intentions properly, landing at a different hut than initially intended and then not checking in via his satellite phone, Maritime NZ spokeswoman Grace Loftus said.

A rescue helicopter was reportedly searching the Lees Valley, near Oxford.

Newshub reported the light aircraft left Rangiora, north of Christchurch, about 1pm today, bound for Anna Hut, near the Esk River.

Advertisement

The pilot hadn't been heard from since 1pm, Newshub reported.