New Zealand secondary school teachers have today voted to accept the Government's latest pay offer.

Sixty-five percent of Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) union members voted to ratify the deal, following teacher meetings across the county this week to discuss the offer.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed the decision, after secondary teachers joined their area schools and primary schools counterparts in accepting their latest offers.

The pay and conditions deal includes a pay rise of 3 per cent on July 1 this year, and each of the next two years.

This will leave a new top step secondary teacher salary of $90,000 on July 1, 2021.

A lump sum payment of $1500 for PPTA union members only was also a major component of the new, accepted offer.

"This is a constructive move by the teachers," Hipkins said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to continuing our work with the teaching profession to progress the education work programme."

PPTA president Jack Boyle said members had concerns that the offer did not address workload or teacher shortages, but was a "step forward".

"In accepting the offer, members are putting their hope into the Accord with NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Government," Boyle said.

"They are expecting that it will act quickly to bring significant reductions in workload and an increase in the number of New Zealanders training to become secondary teachers and stem the flow of those leaving because of excessive workloads.

"This settlement gives it some space to do that critical work.

"The Accord provides an opportunity to make immediate and sustainable changes that will attract great people into secondary teaching and retain those teachers who are currently struggling with excessive workloads."

Main components of the offer include

- A lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only.

- Salary rises around 3% on 1 July this year and each of the next two years with a new top step of $90,000 on 1 July 2021.

- Management units moving to $5000, Middle Management Allowances and Senior Management Allowances to $2000 on 28 January 2020.

- Payment of the High Priority Teacher Supply Allowance at $2500 for all eligible teachers.

- An increase to the Careers Advisor Allowance from $1500 to $2250.

- Enhanced Māori Immersion Teacher Allowance.

- 1000 new Management units from the start of 2020.

- A $5 million per year professional development fund for conferences and seminars, to be administered jointly by PPTA and the Ministry of Education.

- Changes to parental leave provisions so they are gender neutral.

- No pass on of the new terms and conditions to non-members for 3 months.