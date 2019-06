Two Christchurch schools are in lockdown while police hunt a dangerous suspect.

Staff at Isleworth Primary School - in Bishopdale - say they were put in lockdown by police around 3pm.

Their receptionist says everyone is okay - but they saw police with dogs.

There have been reports from parents that Breens Intermediate School has also been in lockdown.

Advertisement

Police say they've caught one of two people of interest they're looking for - but another is still unaccounted for.