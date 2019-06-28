The sole survivor of a crash that killed seven people has disputed some of the information in the Coroner's report and says the focus should be on respecting the dead and not pointing fingers.

Ani Nohinohi survived a two-vehicle crash just outside of Waverley on June 27 last year. She suffered extensive injuries, including a moderate brain injury.

Her partner Jeremy Thompson, 28, her daughter Nivek Madams, 8, and 6-month-old daughter Shady Thompson died.

Ian Porteous, 80, his wife, Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, and friend Brenda Williams, 79, were travelling in the other vehicle and also died at the scene.

A Coroner's report released today pinned the cause of the crash on Thompson's use of synthetic cannabis that day.

The officer in charge of the incident, Detective Karl Reyland, said Thompson had smoked more than three cones of synthetic cannabis on the morning of the fatal crash.

The report spoke of how the family were travelling from Stratford to Whanganui when they stopped in Hawera and continued smoking the drug.

Afterwards they went to the Hawera McDonald's and used the drive-thru to place an order.

The woman who served them said Thompson was slurring his words, kept changing his mind about the order, and was "already gone".

It was reported that she could smell cannabis, and witnessed Nohinohi packing something into a metal pipe in the vehicle.

As the family drove away, the McDonald's worker reportedly told her senior manager Thompson and Nohinohi were "way gone".

Soon after, while heading south on State Highway 3, Thompson lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centreline and collided with the other vehicle involved in the crash.

However, speaking to the Herald, Nohinohi said she disagreed with witness accounts from the McDonald's workers.

Nohinohi believed Thompson changed the order numerous times because of her daughter changing her mind.

She also said there was no footage to prove she was handling a pipe in the vehicle at the time.

Coroner Scott said while it was not possible to establish with absolute certainty the factors that led Thompson to crash, the possibilities were fatigue, inattention, distraction or drug impairment.

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis the day he caused the crash that killed him and six others.

"However, the overwhelming factor is that Thompson had consumed a very considerable amount of synthetic cannabis before and perhaps while driving," he said.

"If he fell asleep, that is probably why ... He was not fit to drive, and the result was the crash."

Thompson was also on his learner's licence and had more than 100 demerit points to his name.

Nohinohi told the inquest she had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day and could not remember the crash.

"I think it is quite likely that I had fallen asleep because I had been 'synnied out'," she said.

In the report, Coroner Tim Scott also said the crash could have been prevented if someone had reported the driver was high on drugs.

Scott said that three people - Nohinohi and the two McDonald's drive-thru restaurant staff - could have acted to stop Thompson continuing driving.

"Nohinohi knew that Thompson had smoked cannabis and so did the two McDonald's workers in Hawera. It is unfortunate that Nohinohi did not attempt to prevent Thompson from driving but her judgement was impaired - as well - by cannabis," Coroner Tim Scott said.

"It is also unfortunate that one or the other of the two McDonald's workers did not contact the Hawera Police ... it is possible, although there is no certainty about this, that had they done so, the police may have been able to stop Thompson and prevent him from driving further."

Nohinohi and Thompson's sister, who wished not to be named, said there was no point in pointing fingers at other people and suggesting they could have stopped the crash by alerting police.

"It was the driver's responsibility at the end of the day. If he was alive he would have owned what he did," they said.

"It was a sad tragedy and nothing that is said can bring these people back. Instead of pointing fingers we should respect and acknowledge the loss of everyone that died."

Earlier Nohinohi told the coroner that she thought her partner was okay to drive because he had smoked synthetic cannabis before and then driven.

In a statement read out at the inquest by Joy Clark, Nohinohi said she was "very sorry about the tragic outcome".

"Because of some poor choices seven people lost their lives. I am so sorry for all who are suffering.

"I live not just with physical pain and a brain injury but also with the loss of my beautiful girls Nivek and Shady. I have wanted to join them in heaven many times but I cannot put my family and friends through more pain.

"Again, I am very sorry about what has happened. I think about everyone who died and of my own losses and everyone who is now sad."