The horror road crash at Waverley that killed seven people could have been prevented if someone had reported the culprit driver was high on drugs.

Two Hawera McDonald's restaurant drive-through staff who served the killer driver - and noted he was "way gone" 30 minutes before the crash - could have called police, says a coroner's report released today.

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis on the day of the crash on June 27 last year.

His car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing seven people - Thompson, 28, his 6-month-old daughter Shady Thompson, and Nivek Madams, 8.

Four people also died in the car he struck: Ian Porteous, 80, his wife Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, and friend Brenda Williams, 79.

A coroner's report released today said the crash happened because Thompson was driving while impaired by cannabis.

The inquest was told Thompson had consumed synthetic cannabis several times that day and so had his partner Ani Nohinohi, who was the sole survivor.

Coroner Tim Scott said while it was not possible to establish with absolute certainty the factors that led Thompson to allow his car to drift across the road the possibilities were fatigue, inattention, distraction, or drug impairment.

"However the overwhelming factor is that Thompson had consumed a very considerable amount of synthetic cannabis before and perhaps while driving," he said.

"If he fell asleep, that is probably why... He was not fit to drive, and the result was the crash."

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis the day he caused the crash that killed him and six others.

The inquest was told Thompson's vehicle stopped in Hawera and he smoked more synthetic cannabis before ordering McDonald's via the drive-though window. He was slurring his words and making "inexplicable" changes to his food order.

Shortly after while heading south on State Highway 3, Thompson had lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centreline and collided with the other vehicle.

Thompson was on his learner's licence and had more than 100 demerit points to his name.

Nohinohi told the inquest she had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day and could not remember the crash.

"I think it is quite likely that I had fallen asleep because I had been 'synnied out'," she said.

Sole survivor Ani Nohinohi had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day - she lost her two daughters in the crash.

Nohinohi had told the coroner that she thought her partner was OK to drive because he had smoked synthetic cannabis before and then driven.

Nohinohi had synthetics in the car, but none was smoked because of the two children also inside the vehicle.

The coroner found that three people - Nohinohi and two McDonald's drive-through restaurant staff - could have acted to stop Thompson continuing driving.

"Nohinohi knew that Thompson had smoked cannabis and so did the two McDonald's workers in Hawera. It is unfortunate that Nohinohi did not attempt to prevent Thompson from driving but her judgement was impaired - as well - by cannabis," Coroner Scott said.

"It is also unfortunate that one ot the other of the two McDonald's workers did not contact the Hawera Police... it is possible, although there is no certainty about this, that had they done so, the police may have been able to stop Thompson and prevent him from driving further."

Questioned at the inquest by Logan Porteous - the son of crash victims Ian and Rosalie - made a point of stating that the police should be given more powers to randomly stop and check without cause for drug-impaired drivers.

Coroner Scott said he supported the opinion.