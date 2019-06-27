The damage to former Treasury boss Gabriel Makhlouf's international reputation doesn't appear to have cost him his next role as head of the Irish Central Bank.

Makhlouf has been defiant in his belief that he has done nothing wrong, despite being heavily criticised in a State Services Commission investigation, released yesterday, into how he handled the Budget bungle.

The investigation found that Makhlouf failed to meet the standards expected of a public service chief executive, saying he should have consulted more and taken greater personal responsibility - and should have done so publicly.

But a statement from Ireland's Department of Finance showed continued support for Makhlouf from Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

"Minister Donohoe notes that the findings of the independent State Services Commission report on the New Zealand budget leaks has been published," the statement said.

"He welcomes the fact that Mr Makhlouf has been found to have acted at all times in good faith and in a politically neutral way.

"Mr Makhlouf has a long and distinguished record of public service over many years and this one incident must be seen in that wider context."

Makhlouf has repeatedly refused any interviews since May 29, the day before Budget day, and again refused interviews yesterday, his last day of work at the Treasury.

He also apologised that Budget 2019 had not been kept secure, but did not address the criticism of his actions in the State Services Commission report.

"I am pleased that my honesty and integrity are not in question," Makhlouf said in a statement yesterday.

"The report confirms I acted at all times in good faith and with political neutrality. It also confirms that I acted reasonably, other than in my descriptions of the incident.

"I apologise that Budget information was not kept secure."

The SSC report said Makhlouf's statement that he released on May 28 describing the incident as "systematic hacking", his subsequent media interview likening it to a persistent attack on a bolted door, and his statement on the morning of the Budget, on May 30, fell short of the standards of a public service chief executive.

State Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said Makhlouf was too focused on blaming others and not taking personal responsibility for the security breach.

"The right thing to do here was to take personal responsibility for the failure, irrespective of the actions of others and to do so publicly. He did not do that."

Hughes said to issue Makhlouf an official reprimand, even if only symbolic, would have been "meaningless and cynical", and the loss of reputation Makhlouf had suffered was "going to be a real burden".

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett said that Makhlouf should have made a public apology weeks ago.

"The level of incompetence right across, and it more being about butt-covering and trying to throw other people under the bus instead of standing up and taking personal responsibility ... is something I haven't seen in the public service for a very long time," Bennett said.

Ireland's Opposition finance spokeswoman, Labour Party MP Joan Burton, had previously called for Makhlouf's appointment to be suspended pending the outcome of the State Services Commission investigation.

Today she said the findings of the report were "worrying".

"The findings against Mr Makhlouf in New Zealand, that he acted 'unreasonably' and the way in which the accidental publication of sensitive budget information was handled by his office of the New Zealand budget is worrying.

"I would hope that the Governor of the Central Bank would not be afraid to put his hands up and admit to mistakes if they are made. For the sake of the Irish public finances and the integrity of our financial system, what has happened in New Zealand cannot be repeated here in Ireland.

"Further we need to be reassured that in any future events, that the Central Bank will act and respond in a calm and informed manner to any controversy or unfolding financial crisis in what can be a very pressurised environment."

She called on Donohoe to reassure the Dáil, the Lower House of the Irish Parliament, that the Irish Parliament that Makhlouf's position as incoming Central Bank Governor will not be damaged by the controversy.

"I expect the minister to take the issue in hand and begin work to reassure us all that the new Governor of the Central Bank will conduct himself, and manage his office, in a fully transparent manner."

She said the position was important, given the collapse of the Irish economy following the Global Financial Crisis.

"The integrity of the office of Governor of the Central Bank is of paramount importance. Public trust and confidence in that office, and its occupant, cannot be undermined."