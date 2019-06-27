Eager skiers and snowboarders will hit the slopes this weekend with the opening of Tūroa's beginner ski field.

Snowmaking machines have been working hard to pump out snow as the field opens at 9am on Friday.

Alpine Meadow on the lower slopes will have beginner terrain park features that will also be set up for boarders and skiers to try out their skills later in the season.

Tūroa general manager JP Chevalier said the snowmaking crew had done an awesome job making snow in the Alpine Meadow with the crisp, clear nights they have had.

Snowmaking machines have been working hard to blast out as much snow as possible before Friday's opening of Turoa's beginner's ski field. Photo / supplied

"It will now be up to Mother Nature to top up the base and also give us enough snow to open the upper mountain," he said.

Lewis Ferris from Metservice said it will be a relatively dry and sunny weekend with no rain or wind in sight.

Ferris said there was no snow forecast for the weekend.

"It will be cold overnight but if people are getting up in the early morning they should be able to get some fresh tracks, but it may unfortunately not be fresh snow," he said.

Ferris said it would remain dry until Monday when the northerly begins to pick up.

The Parklane chairlift will be up and running to the Snowflake cafe and the Alpine Cafe will be open.

For those who have waited with anticipation for Mt Ruapehu's Sky Waka, the wait is almost over with the final series of tests under way.

Testing procedures have included loading waterfilled into the gondola cabins to test the anti-collision mechanism and to test a fully laden line.

In a video tour showing behind the scenes footage, Whakapapa general manager maintenance Jamie Sutherland said the series of tests were essential to ensure the new Sky Waka is ready for the public to experience.

"All the gondola structures on the mountain are in place, the cabins are on the line and the final steps are to test the mechanical operation.

This includes checking the grip force of the cabins onto the cable and that they're securely attached, testing the brakes and it also involves the ski patrollers practising an evacuation.

Sutherland said the Mt Ruapehu team are all very excited and with all going to plan the Sky Waka will host its first mountain visitors next week where they welcome the feedback as they enjoy a science ride.

The new gondola has been under construction throughout the summer. It will feature 50 gondola cabins with floor and ceiling glass, internal ski racks, audio and lighting and individual leather seats.

Each cabin will accommodate 10 passengers and will travel 1.8km from the Top of the Bruce and directly to the Knoll Ridge Chalet past waterfalls and snow-laden peaks.

Per half an hour the gondola will transport 2400 people over the 1.8km in approximately five minutes.

The Knoll Ridge Chalet at Whakapapa ski field has also been transformed over the summer to give diners a new experience.

The Pinnacles Restaurant, Pataka and Four Peaks Alley all offer a different style of dining and varieties of food.

Executive chef, Bevan Stainthorpe, who is keen on the outdoors, including snowboarding, and began his career at the Chateau Tongariro is working at the Chalet.

Whakapapa general manager Jono Dean said they were very proud to serve dishes featuring produce sourced from local suppliers in a range of exciting new dining options including a whole new foodtruck-style dining experience.

"It was perfect timing to transform the visitor experience, by not only offering a luxury gondola ride to Knoll Ridge Chalet on the new Sky Waka but also a new dining experience with options to suit everyone," he said.

The lower mountain at Whakapapa has progressed well with snowmaking and it is anticipated the Rangatira Express will be open for skiing early next week.