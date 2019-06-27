Four more cases of measles have popped up in the Wellington area, including one person who travelled on the Johnsonville train line last week.

Regional Public Health (RPH) has been notified of the four confirmed cases and are asking people who may have been in contact with infected people to watch out for symptoms.

The infected people visited several public places before they were diagnosed. At the time, they did not know they had measles.

Medical officer of health Dr Annette Nesdale is asking members of the public who visited the following locations at the relevant times, and who are unsure if they are immunised against measles, to call their doctor and check.

Advertisement

Tuesday, June 18:

· Train at 7.59am from Johnsonville to Wellington or the 5.17pm train from Wellington to Johnsonville

· Midnight Espresso cafe on Cuba St between 4.30pm and 6pm

· Daiso shop in Manners St between 6pm and 6.10pm

· McDonald's (Manners/Victoria St) between 6.10pm to 6.20pm

Thursday 20 - Friday 21, June:

· James Cook Hotel foyer or walkway between The Terrace and Lambton Quay

Monday, June 24

· Countdown Pharmacy, High St, Lower Hutt 1.15pm to 1.30pm

Measles is most infectious in the days before the classic measles rash develops.

It can take seven to 14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing any symptoms. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading elsewhere.

"Measles is highly contagious and the virus is spread easily from person to person through the air via sneezing or coughing," Nesdale said.

"We will be trying to contact people who we are aware have been in contact with an unwell person, however, because measles is an airborne disease anyone who was at the above listed locations at the times specified, should remain vigilant until 14 days after visiting these locations."

Measles is a serious illness which can be prevented by being immunised, she said.

"The MMR [Measles, Mumps and Rubella] vaccine is a free vaccine and offers the best protection against measles. Two doses are required to give maximum protection. These are usually given at around 15 months and 4 years, however you can receive the vaccine at any age after 12 months.

"The only way to avoid catching measles is to have had two measles vaccines after your first birthday or if you have previously had measles.

"Please check with your doctor to see if you and your family are protected. By getting immunised, you will not only be protecting yourself or your child, you'll also be stopping the disease from spreading in our communities."

Anyone who was at the above locations at the specified times, who feels unwell, should phone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

It is vitally important to call first before seeing a doctor because measles is highly infectious, and people with measles can infect others in the waiting room.