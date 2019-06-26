A Rangitoto College student has been seriously injured after a crash on Saturday night involving multiple pupils from the school.

The school's principal Patrick Gale confirmed the crash was serious and those involved had been taken to hospital.

He said it was not his place to say what condition the student seriously injured was in now.

"Obviously this is a very upsetting for the families and we want to respect their privacy."

Gale said there had been concerns about the crash as a school community.

It comes after another student, Robbie Cederwall, 17, died when a Toyota Hilux rolled on Rothesay Beach last year.



Cedarwall was critically injured and died later in hospital. Six others were injured in the crash.

Robbie Cederwall died after a truck he was in rolled on Rothesay Beach. Photo / Supplied

Cederwall was described as an "extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader" by family.

The Herald has sought information from police and the District Health Board about Saturday night's crash, but is yet to hear back.