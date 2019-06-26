A truck breakdown is forcing delays on the Southern Motorway for those heading towards the city this afternoon.
NZ Transport Agency reports the incident took place around 4.15pm just after the Mt Wellington off-ramp.
Motorists are being asked to pass with care and to be prepared for delays through the area.
Traffic is also slow on northbound lanes from Lambie Drive following a crash, now clear of lanes, at Puhinui Rd.
The motorways throughout Auckland city are starting to swell as commuters hit the road after a day at work.
More to come.