Some of the country's biggest retailers have waited until the last minute to make the shift away from plastic bags.

From tomorrow, it will be illegal under a new government rule for retailers to sell or give to customers single-use plastic shopping bags with handles.

On a survey of central Queen St's 200 or so retail premises on Tuesday afternoon, a fairly quiet shopping period, the Herald on Sunday counted what appeared to be five new single-use plastic shopping bags carrying goods out of four shops. A photographer later snapped three more. Noel Leeming, Farmers, Daiso Japan, Yummy Jianbing takeaways,

Related articles:

About the bag ban