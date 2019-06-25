Auckland motorists face a frustrating slog to work this morning after a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge and an earlier crash on the Southwestern Motorway.

A breakdown is currently blocking a northbound lane on the bridge.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 8:10AM

A breakdown is blocking lane 2 (of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Merge left to pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/F6ESCFPGiJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 25, 2019

The breakdown was quickly pushed clear but NZTA warned motorists to allow for extra time with some delays now easing northbound through St Marys Bay.

Earlier a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway caused a traffic jam stretching back to the Waterview Tunnel.

Two southbound lanes were blocked by a crash near Dominion Rd just after 7am with traffic backed up to the Waterview Tunnel. The crash has now been cleared but the NZ Transport Agency warns it will take time for the congestion to ease.

CCTV footage shows long lines of traffic backing up on the Southwestern Motorway's southbound lanes.

UPDATE 7:25AM

Two lane southbound remain blocked currently. Please delay your journey or expect long delays from Waterview this morning. ^TPhttps://t.co/rwdwqxeOee — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 25, 2019

Another crash on the Strand in Auckland Central is blocking eastbound lanes near Gladstone Rd, in Parnell.

Commuters are also asked to avoid this route if possible and expect delays in the area for all traffic and bus services.