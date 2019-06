A surprise mud pool has appeared in a residential area in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua.

The newly steaming, bubbling area at the end of a cul-de-sac on Meade St was taped off today.

Witnesses told the Rotorua Daily Post the Rotorua Lakes Council and GNS Science were assessing the site.

Surprise mud pool on Rotorua property. Photo / File

The geyser is not part of Whakarewarewa - The Living Maori Village on Tryon St.

Rotorua is part of the Taupō Volcanic Zone, a geothermal field extending from White Island to Mt Ruapehu.