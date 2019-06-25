One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Turua in the Hauraki Plains which took place around 3.30pm.

Police confirmed the death around 5.40pm, reporting the person was a driver of a vehicle involved.

Two other people received moderate injuries in the crash, they said.

Police received a report of the incident around 3.30pm, saying two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Hauraki Rd and Huirau Rd.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place at Hauraki Rd and Orchard East Rd, and Hauraki Rd and Piako Rd.

The serious crash unit has been called to the scene and will investigate.