Lights, snow, action.

Christmas came early to Vogel St in Dunedin yesterday as filming on the Hollywood film Black Christmas got started.

All of the filming action was happening inside the Heritage Cafe on the corner of Jetty and Vogel Sts, which was closed for the day and had been decked out in festive decorations.

Film buffs wanting to catch a glimpse of movie magic had to make do with a car covered in faux snow parked across the street from the cafe, as film crew made sure the set inside was protected from the public's eye.

The cafe will reopen today.

American film and television production company Blumhouse Productions, which specialises in horror projects, announced last week it would be remaking the 1974 Canadian cult film of the same name.

Locations in Dunedin, including the University of Otago, and North Otago will be used in the film.

This article was first published on the Otago Daily Times.