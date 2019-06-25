National MPs Paul Goldsmith and Chris Bishop are the biggest winners in the National Party reshuffle, while Judith Collins loses the shadow infrastructure portfolio.

And while Collins does not see it as a demotion, she was not told about the results of the reshuffle until contacted by the Herald.

Collins has polled higher than Bridges in the preferred Prime Minister stakes in recent political polls.

National leader Simon Bridges announced the reshuffle today, following the day's earlier announcement that Amy Adams and Alastair Scott would give up their shadow portfolios and retire from politics at the 2020 election.

Goldsmith, who stood alongside Bridges for the announcement, picks up Adams' heavyweight finance role, and is also given infrastructure.

"Paul is the natural choice for the finance role. He has done an outstanding job holding the Government to account in the economic and regional development portfolio," Bridges said.

Goldsmith said he was up for the challenge of taking on Finance Minister Grant Robertson, saying he wasn't sure if Robertson was doing well in the core responsibility or spending money wisely.

He did not see much difference in his finance views compared to Adams' views, saying ti was vital to grow the economy.

Bishop picks up Goldsmith's former roles in transport and regional development, and leapfrogs several colleagues for a spot in National's shadow Cabinet.

Bridges also praised Bishop's work.

"Chris has done a brilliant job as spokesperson for police and deserves to take on more responsibility."

The police role is picked up by Brett Hudson, while Alastair Scott's forestry role goes to Todd Muller.

Collins said she did not see losing the infrastructure role as a demotion.

"I'm very busy with what I've got - very important work to do in RMA reform and housing and urban development."

Todd McClay sheds foreign affairs to former Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee but picks up economic development.

Tim Macindoe picks up Adams' role as shadow attorney general, while Stuart Smith picks up immigration from Michael Woodhouse, who keeps health and picks up associate finance.

Jo Hayes has been given Māori development and Treaty of Waitangi negotiations following the departure of Nuk Korako.

Bridges thanked Adams and Scott for their service to the National Party.

He said the party had talented people and mentioned Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon, who has expressed an interest in joining National, to back up his point.

He said he was sad to be losing "a valued friend and colleague" in Amy Adams, but he understood her move to spend more time with her family.

"Amy was a brilliant Minister across a range of portfolios. The changes she made to domestic violence laws as Justice Minister have made families in New Zealand safer. Amy has excelled as our finance spokesperson and has been an outstanding member for Selwyn."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson also praised Adams for her 12 years of public service, and acknowledged her brave move as Justice Minister to expunge historical convictions for homosexual acts.

Leaving:

• Amy Adams, Nuk Korako, Alastair Scott

Winners:

• Paul Goldsmith (#7 to #3) - Picks up finance and infrastructure, sheds economic and regional development, transport, associate arts, culture and heritage

• Chris Bishop (#35 to #16) - Picks up regional development and transport, sheds police and youth

• Gerry Brownlee (#9 to #8) - Picks up foreign affairs, keeps GCSB, NZSIS, shadow Leader of the House, sheds America's Cup

• Brett Hudson (#29 to #29) - Picks up police, keeps commerce and consumer affairs, government digital services, associate transport

• Stuart Smith (#30 to #30) Picks up immigration, keeps earthquake commission civil defence, viticulture

• Todd Muller (#31 to #31) - Picks up forestry, keeps climate change

• Jo Hayes (#41 to #38) - Picks up Maori development, Treaty of Waitangi negotiations, keeps whanau ora

Losers:

• Judith Collins (#4 to #4) - Loses infrastructure, keeps housing and urban development and RMA reform

Sideways:

• Todd McClay (#5 to #5) - Picks up trade, economic development, loses foreign affairs, keeps tourism

• Michael Woodhouse (#11 to #10) - Gets associate finance, keeps health, sheds immigration

• Tim Macindoe (28 to #28) - Picks up shadow Attorney-General, keeps ACC, sheds associate foreign affairs and trade