As a fiercely debated bill legalising assisted dying looks set to return to Parliament for a vote, all sides are making their last-minute arguments.
Act Party leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill is expected to have its second reading in the House on Wednesday evening, with MPs voting individually based on their consciences, rather than by party lines.
The Prime Minister voted for the billat its first reading and says she will be doing the same again.
Through a fraught Select Committee process and more than a year of fierce public debate, Ardern has maintained that while she respects the views and religious opinions of those objecting, she believes it's a matter of choice.
"While there are a range of strongly-held beliefs, and people have the right to hold those, I ultimately want people to make their own individual decisions," Ardern said on Tuesday.
"The best way I can do that is by enabling them to have that choice and by voting in favour."
She's also been keen to emphasise that the decision is up to her party's members to make individually.
SIMON BRIDGES
The only party leader voting against the bill, National's Simon Bridges says he's worried about where the law change could eventually lead.