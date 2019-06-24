A man has died following a Lime scooter incident in central Auckland on Monday night - the first fatal accident involving the controversial e-scooters in New Zealand.

Police confirmed the incident took place on a footpath beside Fanshawe St near the intersection with Bradnor Lane.

Police confirmed officers at the scene were working to identify the man at 12.15am.

Detectives from Auckland Central along with staff from the Serious Crash Unit were there for several hours and the man's body was taken from the scene by a hearse shortly before 1am.

Advertisement

Police officers at the scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Police at the scene said a post-mortem examination would take place on Tuesday morning to determine the cause of death.

A small pool of blood could be seen, where the male was lying.

The Lime scooter was removed as evidence and will be investigated.

Five police cars, a serious crash unit and multiple police officers were on the scene about 11.30pm. St John also attended the incident before leaving the scene.

One of the first people on the scene told the Herald: "Police won't tell us anything but there is a scooter right next to him laying on the ground. They've covered him in a sheet.

"I was going to the bus stop. There's a scooter next to the gentleman. It looks as though he's come out and maybe hit something. I don't know what happened. I was walking down the road, I nearly walked over the gentleman."

The scooters have been blamed for multiple accidents, and have faced a backlash from pedestrians and councils concerned about their high speeds.

A glitch appeared in Auckland's lime scooters in February, which led to Auckland Council implementing a temporary ban.

Lime had to agree to a number of conditions before the scooters were deemed safe to ride.