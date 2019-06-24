Streetlights are out in a Napier street where armed police are responding to an ongoing incident.

Emergency services were first called to Alexander Ave, Onekawa around 2.15pm today and have remained on the scene since.

Tactical support staff from Levin were later transported by helicopter to Napier to help with the incident, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The police spokeswoman said the additional staff was picked up from Weraroa Reserve at 6.15pm on the corner of Mamamako Rd and State Highway 1.

Advertisement

They join the police, armed offenders squad and a police negotiation team who have been on the scene for hours this evening already.

Police would not confirm the number of staff picked up or now involved in the incident "for operational reasons", however.

Armed police at a blockade on Wycliffe St, Napier. Photo / Blair Voorend

A Levin man told Newstalk ZB he saw the officers, who were carrying equipment in what appeared to be suitcases, get on board the helicopter.

Hawkes Bay Today reporter Blair Voorend said the only source of light in the area was from residents opening their curtains.

"It's pretty much complete darkness, there's the odd flashing red light for the odd car that comes down the street."

Residents outside of the cordon have not been allowed to return home and have been told they can wait at the Kings House Church on Riverbend Rd.

Schools in the Onekawa area were placed on lockdown for a period this afternoon but around 3.45pm students and teachers were allowed to leave.

Richmond School, Henry Hill School and William Colenso College and Maraenui Bilingual School were placed into lockdown as scant details began to emerge about the incident.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun on an Alexander Ave property.

Police, who set up a base in on the corner of Dinwiddie Ave and Waterworth Ave, would not confirm this detail with the Hawkes Bay Today.

Wycliffe St and Hitchings Sts were also blocked off with armed police visible at the scene.

Residents at the cordon, who did not want to be named, said they had been waiting since 2.30pm to get back to their homes.