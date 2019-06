One person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash in Amberley, North Canterbury.

The crash occurred when a car collided into a power pole on Lawcocks Rd, Amberley.

Emergency services were first notified about the incident at 2.25pm today.

Police confirmed the crash had turned fatal after reporting earlier today one person had sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement

The road is blocked and diversions are in place, police said.

More to come.