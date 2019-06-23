A woman has died of injuries suffered after her car crashed in Hamilton yesterday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Forest Lake Rd and Te Rapa Rd in Beerescourt at 5.55pm on Sunday night.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries. She died late last night, police said.

The road was closed for several hours last night while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

In 2013 a woman was killed at the same intersection after her car was T-boned by a bus. Lynelle Joy Bray, 46, died after the bus ran a red light.