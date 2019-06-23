A truck and a car have collided on State Highway 3 just north of Palmerston North.

The crash happened five minutes north of the city, near the intersection of Aranui Rd outside Newbury. The road, which runs between Palmerston North and Awahuri has been closed and is reportedly covered in debris.

Police were called by ambulance staff at 6.23am, a police spokeswoman said. She said there were reports of two patients but their condition was unknown.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed and a short detour had been put in place.

