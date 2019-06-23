A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a bedroom fire at a lodge in Auckland's Grey Lynn overnight.

The fire service was called around 10.45pm to the fire at Grey Lynn Lodge on Shirley Rd, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"When we arrived we found the bedroom on fire - it was quickly extinguished," he said.

St John was then called to the scene at 10.58pm, with three ambulances attending. One person was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries, St John said.

Fire investigators were at the scene last night and would be returning this morning, Nicholson said.

The incident follows a fatal fire at an Otahuhu guest house last week. Retired truck driver Henry - whose last name has not been announced - died in the blaze at the 31-room boarding house on Friday night.